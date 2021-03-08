MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2021) The Norwegian offshore fishing, construction and engineering holding company, Aker ASA, has launched a new Seetee AS unit to invest in projects within the Bitcoin ecosystem, the company said on Monday.

"Seetee will initially focus on 1) investing in and owning bitcoin, 2) joining the Bitcoin and broader blockchain community and establishing partnerships with leading players, 3) launching Bitcoin verification operations, and 4) building and investing in innovation projects and companies in the Bitcoin and blockchain ecosystem," Aker ASA said in a press release.

It added that Seetee was initially capitalized with 500 million Norwegian kroner ($58 million).

"With the launch of Seetee, the Aker Group makes another move into software and fintech. We are very excited about the industrial opportunities that will be unlocked by Bitcoin and blockchain technology, and want to contribute forcefully to that effort," Aker ASA CEO Oyvind Eriksen said, as cited in the statement.

The new unit will also collaborate with the Canadian Blockstream tech company on bitcoin mining.

Aker ASA, an Oslo-based holding company with a turnover of over 83 billion kroner, derives most of its profits from the oil and gas industry and has recently shown increased interest in renewable energy and information technology.