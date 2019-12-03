UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Norway's Ambassador Stresses Importance Of Neighboring Relations With Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 07:43 PM

Norway's Ambassador Stresses Importance of Neighboring Relations With Russia

Norwegian Ambassador to Russia Rune Resaland said on Tuesday that it was important to maintain neighboring relations with Russia as well as to keep contacts between the two countries' different institutions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) Norwegian Ambassador to Russia Rune Resaland said on Tuesday that it was important to maintain neighboring relations with Russia as well as to keep contacts between the two countries' different institutions.

"Neighboring relations with Russia are important for Norway. We have many common interests, including those arising from good neighborliness in the north. Therefore, it is important that good contacts be maintained between various institutions, bodies and departments of our countries," Resaland said during a meeting with Konstantin Kosachev, the head of the Russian upper house's Foreign Affairs Committee.

According to the ambassador, there has been wide-ranging and successful cooperation between Oslo and Moscow over the past 25 years in such fields as fishing, ecology, the coast guard, search and rescue operations at sea, science, culture and education.

The ambassador also noted that despite the growing cooperation, there were significant political differences between the two countries.

"Now the political contacts between our countries are intensifying, and this makes it possible to talk about what we agree on and that we have different points of view," Resaland said.

In the ambassador's opinion, 2019 was an active year for bilateral cooperation.

"Regular consultations between the foreign and defense ministries of Russia and Norway have resumed. I think this is perceived as a mutually beneficial practice. And we attach great importance to continuing it," Resaland stressed.

Kosachev, in turn, highlighted the two countries' positive interactions in the Arctic.

"Fortunately, so far, problems [in Russia's relations] with the European Union and NATO have not affected our positive interaction in the Arctic. This is another topic of bilateral and multilateral cooperation," the senator said.

Kosachev added that there were many areas of shared interests and fields in which cooperation brought about mutual benefits for both countries.

However, the Russian official noted that Norway's move to join the EU in sanctioning Russian did not contribute to the development of bilateral relations.

Related Topics

NATO Education Moscow Russia Norway European Union Oslo 2019 From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Ships Moawin & Aslat Visit Port Tako ..

12 minutes ago

Russian Security Council Chief, Shanghai Mayor Hol ..

2 minutes ago

Gold price gains Rs 50 to Rs 85,100 per tola 03 De ..

2 minutes ago

US Consul General, Pervaiz Elahi discuss promotin ..

2 minutes ago

Death Toll From Explosion in Ceramics Plant in Sud ..

2 minutes ago

Greta Thunberg arrives in Portugal ahead of climat ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.