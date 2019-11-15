Norway's Berg, Convicted On Spy Charges In Russia, Transferred To Oslo's Authorities
Norwegian national Frode Berg, convicted in Russia on espionage charges, was released on Friday and handed over to his country's authorities, the Norwegian government said
Earlier on Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry's Second European Department said that it would consider and study closely the plea for mercy request it received from Berg.
"Frode Berg was transferred to Norwegian authorities [on Friday] at 11:00 a.m. [09:00 GMT] in Lithuania," the government said in a statement posted on its website.
The statement also cited Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg as expressing joy over Berg's return to his country.
"We are glad that Frode Berg has returned home to Norway as a free person. I thank Lithuanian authorities for their cooperation and contributions made to free Berg," Solberg said.