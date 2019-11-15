UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Norway's Berg, Convicted On Spy Charges In Russia, Transferred To Oslo's Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 07:24 PM

Norway's Berg, Convicted on Spy Charges in Russia, Transferred to Oslo's Authorities

Norwegian national Frode Berg, convicted in Russia on espionage charges, was released on Friday and handed over to his country's authorities, the Norwegian government said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) Norwegian national Frode Berg, convicted in Russia on espionage charges, was released on Friday and handed over to his country's authorities, the Norwegian government said.

Earlier on Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry's Second European Department said that it would consider and study closely the plea for mercy request it received from Berg.

"Frode Berg was transferred to Norwegian authorities [on Friday] at 11:00 a.m. [09:00 GMT] in Lithuania," the government said in a statement posted on its website.

The statement also cited Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg as expressing joy over Berg's return to his country.

"We are glad that Frode Berg has returned home to Norway as a free person. I thank Lithuanian authorities for their cooperation and contributions made to free Berg," Solberg said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Norway Lithuania From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Wins Sailing Event Of 33rd National ..

12 minutes ago

Opposition withdraws no-confidence motion against ..

26 minutes ago

US, Chinese Officials to Speak by Phone Friday as ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Army clinches overall Athletic trophy, Ma ..

2 minutes ago

PM Khan appreciates Pakistan army for national sec ..

50 minutes ago

Pakistan condemns killing of Palestinians by Israe ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.