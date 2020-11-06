UrduPoint.com
Norway's Capital To Toughen COVID-19 Restrictions On Social Life From Nov 10 - Reports

Norway's Capital to Toughen COVID-19 Restrictions on Social Life From Nov 10 - Reports

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Authorities in the Norwegian capital of Oslo have decided to toughen coronavirus-related restrictions concerning residents' social life starting November 10 amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the country's NRK broadcaster reported on Friday, citing a local official.

As of Thursday, the number of those infected in the country has reached 23,225 with most of the cases being recorded in Oslo. On Monday, Norway confirmed 617 cases ” the highest daily increase since the outbreak.

According to the broadcaster, the capital's playgrounds, theaters, cinemas, fitness centers and other similar places will be closed starting November 10, while the sale of alcohol in catering establishments will be banned, which could mean "stopping the social life of the city.

" In addition, all indoor events will be canceled.

Among other measures, a ban on outdoor sports activities for adults will be in place. Restaurants and cafes would be able to further operate but without selling alcohol. People will be required to wear masks both in taxis and on public transport, as well as maintain a social distance in shops.

