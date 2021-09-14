(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) Erna Solberg, Norway's prime minister and leader of the Conservative Party, said on Tuesday that she would stand as constructive opposition to the country's Labor Party, which defeated her faction in the parliamentary elections earlier in the week.

"We will not participate in political games but will work on issues in which we will challenge the government, but (also) cooperate with it if necessary," Solberg was quoted as saying by the country's NRK broadcaster.

The parliamentary election to the 169-seat parliament, called the Storting, was held on Monday. The Labor Party, which supports more active cooperation with Russia, gathered 26.4% of the vote, while the Conservative Party gained 20.5%.

Founded in 1887, the Labor Party has become the largest party in Norway and been one of the country's key political forces ever since. It has been in opposition since 2013. Jonas Gahr Store, the party's leader, served as the Norwegian foreign minister from 2005-2012.