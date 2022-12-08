MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) A court in the Norwegian municipality of Tromso has released Andrey Yakunin, a Russian national detained in Norway for flying his drone, the NRK broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, the unanimously released Yakunin, who has been detained for launching a drone in Spitsbergen.

Yakunin, who has Russian and UK citizenship, has been in custody since he was detained in the city of Hammerfest in October. He was charged with video shooting from a drone in Svalbard, which is prohibited by sanctions imposed against Russians by the Norwegian authorities after the beginning of military operation in Ukraine.

Norway has banned Russians from flying drones in Norway over national security concerns following the suspected sabotage of Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Danish and Swedish waters. Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said flying devices over critical infrastructure was unacceptable.

At least seven Russian citizens have been detained in different regions of Norway for video shooting from drones.