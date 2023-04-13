(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) The Russian embassy in Norway on Thursday confirmed that Oslo has declared 15 diplomats personae non gratae, and called it "another unfriendly" step.

"We confirm the information published in the press release of the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs about the announcement of 15 employees of the (Russian) embassy 'persona non grata'.

The reaction is very negative. This is yet another extremely unfriendly step that will be followed by retaliatory measures," the embassy tweeted.