Norway's Defense Minister Resigns Amid Reports Of His Relationship With Schoolgirl

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 09, 2022 | 07:39 PM

Norwegian Defense Minister Odd Roger Enoksen on Saturday announced his resignation following media reports about his sexual relations with an 18-year-old schoolgirl while he was a member of Norway's Council of State

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2022) Norwegian Defense Minister Odd Roger Enoksen on Saturday announced his resignation following media reports about his sexual relations with an 18-year-old schoolgirl while he was a member of Norway's Council of State.

Enoksen reportedly had intercourse with the 18-year-old in 2005 while she was still attending school.

The incident occurred during the government of the red-green coalition (2005-2013), headed by Jens Stoltenberg.

"Today, I told my party leader Trygve Slagsvold Vedum and Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store that I want to step down as a defense minister," Enoksen was quoted as saying by the Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang.

He confirmed the relationship and added that he regrets it.

