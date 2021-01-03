UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Norway's DNV GL Int'l Registrar Says Cannot Certify Nord Stream 2 Due To US Sanctions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 06:20 PM

Norway's DNV GL Int'l Registrar Says Cannot Certify Nord Stream 2 Due to US Sanctions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2021) The Norwegian quality assurance and risk management company DNV GL said it would not be able to certify the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project due to the sanctions imposed by the United States.

According to the DNV GL statement obtained by Sputnik, the US has passed legislation that envisages sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in accordance with Protecting Europe's Energy Security Clarification Act.

The Oslo-based registrar is therefore obliged to cease all inspection activities associated with the project and phase out its support for Nord Stream 2 verification. The company added that it cannot issue a certificate upon the pipeline construction completion.

On Friday, the US Senate voted to override President Donald Trump's veto of the fiscal year 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

The NDAA includes provisions for imposing sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream pipeline projects.

The Nord Stream 2 project aims at laying a 745-mile-long twin pipeline that will carry up to 2 trillion cubic feet of gas per year from Russia to Germany. The US opposes the project and seeks to export more liquefied natural gas to Europe. The pipeline construction was suspended a year ago after sanctions forced Swiss pipelay company Allseas to withdraw from the project. Pipeline construction was resumed earlier this December and is expected to take several months, according to expert estimates.

Related Topics

Senate Russia Europe Company Trump Germany Nord United States December Gas All From

Recent Stories

SCCI discusses strengthening economic relations wi ..

2 hours ago

MBR Creative Sports Award develops plans to contri ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,590 new COVID-19 cases, 1,609 reco ..

3 hours ago

Joint study led by AUS discovers potential improve ..

3 hours ago

Big Heart Foundation pledges AED1.15 million to su ..

3 hours ago

Germany reports 10,315 new coronavirus cases

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.