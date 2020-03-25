MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) Norwegian petroleum producer Equinor (formerly Statoil) announced on Wednesday it would cut capital expenditures by $2.5 billion-$3.5 billion due to the coronavirus pandemic and low energy prices.

Equinor has presented an updated forecast for 2020, and an action plan aimed at strengthening financial stability in the market amid the global market crisis and COVID-19 pandemic.

Apart from slashing capex from $10 billion-$11 billion to around $8.5 billion this year, the plan envisages a reduction in exploration spending to $1 billion from $1.

4 billion, as well as a $700 million cut to operating costs.

On Sunday, the company announced it was suspending the second stage of its $5 billion share buyback program, which was planned for the period from May 18 to October 28.

Statoil, which changed its name to Equinor in May 2018, has been developing hydrocarbons on the Norwegian continental shelf for more than 30 years. Equinor's largest shareholder is the Norwegian government.