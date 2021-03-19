(@FahadShabbir)

Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soreide on Friday commended the cooperation with Russia on the joint fisheries management and nuclear safety, while also expressing concern over the military buildup by its neighbor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soreide on Friday commended the cooperation with Russia on the joint fisheries management and nuclear safety, while also expressing concern over the military buildup by its neighbor.

"We cooperate very successfully in many areas, like joint fisheries management, nuclear safety and also on search and rescue, just to mention a few. We have some shared interests here. At the same time, at the state level, we have to be very aware that our neighbor has become much more assertive and forward leaning, much less predictale and this is deeply worrying for us," Soreide said at a virtual session held by the Atlantic Council.

Among the concerns, the minister has outlined a substantial expansion of civilian and military infrastructure by Russia in the Arctic, the new generation of strategic submarines, as well as new high-precision missiles such as Kinzhal.

China's growing interest in the Arctic is also a source of concern for Norway, the foreign minister noted.

"We remain very vigilant to increased China's activity that has potential consequences for our interests in the north, we have updated our national security acts," Soreide said.

However, so far China's interest in the Arctic has proved to be mainly of environmental research nature, the minister added.

Russia, in turn, has also previously expressed concern over NATO's military buildup in the Arctic and has said that it would take into account in its military planning the alliance's increased presence in Norway.