Norway's Hurtigruten Suspends Cruises Over COVID-19 Outbreak On Vessel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 seconds ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 06:40 PM

Norway's Hurtigruten Suspends Cruises Over COVID-19 Outbreak on Vessel

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) The Norwegian Hurtigruten cruise line said on Monday that it temporarily suspended all expedition trips on its vessels following the outbreak of the coronvirus on the Roald Amundsen ship.

Last week, media reported that the coronavirus infection was detected in four crew members of the Roald Amundsen ship docked in the city of Tromso. All four are foreign citizens who arrived from the Svalbard archipelago. All crew members were set to run tests for the virus, while all passengers were to undergo a 14-day quarantine.

"As a response to the coronavirus outbreak on board MS Roald Amundsen, Hurtigruten temporarily suspends all expedition sailings on MS Roald Amundsen, MS Fridtjof Nansen and MS Spitsbergen until further notice," the company said in a press release.

So far, 36 out of 160 crew members and several guests have tested positive for COVID-19 on board the Roald Amundsen cruise liner. The company is currently cooperating with the Norwegian national and local health authorities to track and curb the further spread of the virus.

