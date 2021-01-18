UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Norway's Indigenous Herders Sue Against Wind Farm Disturbing Reindeer Routes - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 10:35 PM

Norway's Indigenous Herders Sue Against Wind Farm Disturbing Reindeer Routes - Reports

Indigenous herders from northern Norway have gone to court to halt a proposed wind power project that they say disturbs reindeer migration routes and eats up their land, The Guardian reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) Indigenous herders from northern Norway have gone to court to halt a proposed wind power project that they say disturbs reindeer migration routes and eats up their land, The Guardian reported on Monday.

According to the newspaper, it is not the first of such lawsuits in the Nordic country, and the Sami people have long been entangled in legal battles against the rise of wind farms, with them even appealing to the United Nations for protection.

This time, they are appealing a September ruling that upheld the Øyfjellet windfarm's license, whose terms herders insist were violated by the constructors.

The problem is that tall wind turbines are often built in areas used for reindeer herding.

"Studies and indigenous knowledge show that reindeer don't go near wind turbines. These areas are lost from use to the herders," Aslak Holmberg, the vice-chair of the Sami Council, explained, as quoted by the newspaper.

Related infrastructure additionally eats up the pristine land, which indigenous people see as a cornerstone of their culture and traditions.

"If the routes aren't available or cannot be used, [the herders] will not be able to get the reindeer to or from winter pasture. [This] can lead to necessary reduction of the herd, which will mean that one or several traditional Sámi reindeer herders will no longer have sufficient economic basis for their business," Pal Gude Gudesen, the herders' lawyer, said.

According to the newspaper, the lawyer is pessimistic about the chances of winning and believes that the government "will go far to protect the construction of a wind power plant that has been given concession."

Related Topics

United Nations Business Norway Lead September From Government Court

Recent Stories

EU Needs to Speed Up Mass COVID Vaccination Proces ..

1 minute ago

Seven UN members lose right to vote over unpaid du ..

1 minute ago

Fears about Sudan's Darfur after 130 killed in day ..

1 minute ago

Ali Zaidi submitted asset declaration with ECP on ..

1 minute ago

Russia Did Not Receive Results of Navalny's Toxico ..

5 minutes ago

Indian's aggressive designs against Pakistan to je ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.