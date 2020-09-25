UrduPoint.com
Norway's King Harald, 83, Taken To Hospital

Norway's 83-year-old King Harald V was admitted to hospital early on Friday, the palace said without disclosing details of his condition

Oslo (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Norway's 83-year-old King Harald V was admitted to hospital early on Friday, the palace said without disclosing details of his condition.

The king, who has been on the throne for 29 years,is now on sick leave and Crown Prince Haakon will take over his duties temporarily, the palace said in a brief statement.

A keen yachtsman who has taken part in regattas including the 1964 Olympic Games in Tokyo, King Harald and is seen by Norwegians as a unifying figure.

He has insisted he will not abdicate despite declining health that saw him spend a week in hospital in January after a bout of dizziness.

In the early 2000s, he underwent surgery for bladder cancer and later to repair a heart valve.

Harald became king on January 17, 1991 after the death of his father.

