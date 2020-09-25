UrduPoint.com
Norway's King Harald V Hospitalized Due To Heavy Breathing - Royal Palace

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 05:42 PM

Norway's King Harald V Hospitalized Due to Heavy Breathing - Royal Palace

Norwegian King Harald V has been admitted to the Oslo University Hospital, Rikshospitalet, the Royal Palace said on Friday

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Norwegian King Harald V has been admitted to the Oslo University Hospital, Rikshospitalet, the Royal Palace said on Friday.

"His Majesty King Harald V was admitted to the Oslo University Hospital early this morning," the palace said in a statement.

The palace later said that the king was hospitalized because of heavy breathing, noting that the coronavirus infection has already been ruled out.

Crown Prince Haakon is set to temporarily take over his father's duties, including heading a scheduled meeting with the Norwegian government later on Friday.

More Stories From World

