MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Norwegian King Harald V has been admitted to the Oslo University Hospital, Rikshospitalet, the Royal Palace said on Friday.

"His Majesty King Harald V was admitted to the Oslo University Hospital early this morning," the palace said in a statement.

The palace later said that the king was hospitalized because of heavy breathing, noting that the coronavirus infection has already been ruled out.

Crown Prince Haakon is set to temporarily take over his father's duties, including heading a scheduled meeting with the Norwegian government later on Friday.