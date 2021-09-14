UrduPoint.com

Norway's Labor Party Wins Parliamentary Elections - Voting Results

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 01:05 PM

The Norwegian Labor Party, which advocates for more active cooperation with Russia, won the parliamentary elections with 26.4% of the vote, the Valg.no official website which records election results said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) The Norwegian Labor Party, which advocates for more active cooperation with Russia, won the parliamentary elections with 26.4% of the vote, the Valg.no official website which records election results said on Tuesday.

Erna Solberg, the prime minister and head of the ruling Conservative Party, which received 20.5% of the vote, has already conceded defeat congratulated the Labor Party on their victory.

The elections in Norway were held on Monday.

