Norway's Parliament Suffers Second Cyber Attack

Wed 10th March 2021

Oslo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :The Norwegian parliament announced Wednesday its IT-systems had been targeted in a cyber attack, seven months after a large-scale hack blamed on a Russia-based group.

Parliament director Marianne Andreassen said it had been established that data had been downloaded but "a full view of the situation" was still awaited.

"The situation is at this stage unclear and we do not know the full potential extent of the damage," Andreassen said in a statement.

The parliament, or Stortinget, which had filed a complaint with police, said it had not determined the source and there was no evidence so far linking the attack to the earlier one, which Norway's intelligence service said originated in Russia.

In September, the parliament announced it had been the target of a "large-scale" computer attack, which allowed the perpetrators to break into the emails of some parliamentarians and staff.

The Oslo government explicitly named Russia as the source of the attack, citing the fingerprint of the Fancy Bear (or APT28) hacker group, suspected of links to the GRU military intelligence agency.

