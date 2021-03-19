UrduPoint.com
Norway's Prime Minister To Be Probed By Police Over Possible COVID-19 Rule Breach

Norway's police have opened an investigation into Prime Minister Erna Solberg who possibly breached coronavirus restrictions by gathering her extended family to mark her 60th birthday

The potential breach happened in February, when the extended family of 14 gathered at a ski resort to celebrate Solberg's birthday.

According to media reports, though the relatives were accommodated in two separate apartments, they dined together twice, thus breaching coronavirus restrictions. On Thursday, the prime minister offered her apologies, saying that she "should have known the rules better" and expressing her regret.

"The investigation will clarify what has actually happened and whether this may be a violation of either local or central regulations," the southeast district police said, as quoted by Norway Today.

The prosecuting authority will then weigh whether to take further legal steps.

