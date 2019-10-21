UrduPoint.com
Norway's Prime Minister Visits Baghdad To Boost Ties

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 06:53 PM

The Prime Minister of Norway Erna Solberg arrived in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on Monday to meet with top Iraqi officials over boosting bilateral ties and regional issues

BAGHDAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :The Prime Minister of Norway Erna Solberg arrived in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on Monday to meet with top Iraqi officials over boosting bilateral ties and regional issues.

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi received Solberg in his office and the two discussed means of enhancing bilateral ties in various fields and continuing cooperation in fighting against terrorism, as well as regional issues, said a statement by Iraqi prime minister media office.

"This visit (of Solberg) is of special importance and gave a strong impetus to the relations between the two countries and the two friendly peoples towards the establishment of strategic relations in the cultural and social aspects and the fight against corruption," the statement quoted Abdul Mahdi as saying.

Abdul Mahdi also said that the two sides "stressed the importance of maintaining security and stability in the region and working for global peace and security," he added.

For her part, Solberg said that "Norway will remain committed to its partnership with Iraq and will continue to support the government of Iraq in its efforts to combat terrorism and to train Iraqi forces to bring stabilization in the country," according to the statement.

She pointed out that her country signed the oil-for-development agreement with Iraq to start a new phase of cooperation for the coming three years, as such agreement would contribute to the efforts of reform on Iraq, the statement said.

During her visit, Solberg also held meetings with the Iraqi President Barham Salih and the Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi.

Norway is part of a global U.S.-led coalition against state (IS) military group. It has contributed troops to assist in the training of Iraqi security forces, as well as providing support to civilians in areas libeated from IS control.

