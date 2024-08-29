Norway's Princess Martha Louise To Wed Her California Shaman
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2024 | 11:10 AM
Oslo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Norwegian Princess Martha Louise is set to marry American self-proclaimed shaman Durek Verrett on Saturday, a union of two alternative therapy devotees that has raised eyebrows in Norway.
Martha Louise, a 52-year-old divorcee, claims to be a clairvoyant who can speak with angels, a gift she has shared -- and profited from -- in books and courses.
Verrett, 49 and from California, calls himself a "sixth-generation shaman" and sells pricey gold medallions that he says save lives.
"I'm very spiritual, it's just so nice to be with a person who embraces it," Martha Louise said on Instagram after the couple announced their engagement in June 2022.
The pair will tie the knot at a hotel in the hills of Geiranger, a picturesque village on the shores of a fjord on Norway's west coast.
Festivities kick off Thursday with a party for the more than 350 guests, including Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel.
According to Verrett, Saturday's nuptials are actually a renewal of the couple's vows.
The spiritual guide, who counts Hollywood celebrities Gwyneth Paltrow and Antonio Banderas among his followers, claims he was a pharaoh in a previous life and Martha Louise was his wife.
The couple's eccentricity has ruffled feathers in no-nonsense Norway, as has their disregard for science and their use of their royal ties for commercial gain.
To avoid confusion over her role, Martha Louise relinquished her royal duties in November 2022. She kept her title but agreed not to use it in her commercial endeavours.
She has however violated the agreement several times since then, most recently when she and Verrett released a "wedding gin" for sale in Norway that bore her princess title on the label.
"Seeing as the agreement has not been respected, it's time to take away Martha Louise's princess title before King Harald sees his life's work destroyed even further," historian and royal expert Trond Noren Isaksen wrote in an op-ed piece in July.
The couple has also angered Norwegian media by signing deals with Hello! magazine and Netflix for exclusive coverage of the wedding.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m last, says SBP
PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test
Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..
KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots
Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..
PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel
Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit
Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..
Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..
MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh
Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities
More Stories From World
-
Powerful Typhoon Shanshan slams into southern Japan47 minutes ago
-
Olise called up to full France squad for Nations League matches47 minutes ago
-
Britain begin Paralympic wheelchair rugby title defence with win47 minutes ago
-
US second quarter growth stronger than estimated: govt48 minutes ago
-
US, European stocks rise, shrug off Nvidia share drop48 minutes ago
-
First medals up for grabs as action begins at Paris Paralympics57 minutes ago
-
‘Media Cooperation Forum on Belt and Road’ concludes in Chengdu1 hour ago
-
Iran's President, Turkmenistan's National Leader hold talks in Tehran2 hours ago
-
Turkish President Erdogan receives credentials from new ambassadors2 hours ago
-
France squad for UEFA Nations League matches2 hours ago
-
Homeless children in France up 120% in four years2 hours ago
-
US initial jobless claims fall by 2,0002 hours ago