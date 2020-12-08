UrduPoint.com
Norway's Security Agency Says Russia-Linked Hackers 'Probably' Behind Attack On Parliament

Norway's Security Agency Says Russia-Linked Hackers 'Probably' Behind Attack on Parliament

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Russia-linked hacker groups are likely to have been behind the August cyberattack on the Norwegian parliament, the Nordic country's Police Security Service (PST) said on Tuesday, after completing a probe into the incident.

In mid-October, the Norwegian Foreign Ministry said that the national government held Russia accountable for an August cyberattack on the kingdom's parliament. According to the ministry, e-mails of a number of politicians were hacked as a result of the August 24 attack. The Russian embassy in Oslo demanded explanations, saying that no evidence of Moscow's involvement had been presented.

"Our analysis shows that the operation was probably carried out by cybergroups that are known in open sources as APT28 and Fancy Bear.

They are linked to the Russian military intelligence (GRU) ” specifically, its main headquarters of special operations," the PST said.

The press release notes, however, that the investigation has not collected sufficient evidence, but the probe is now completed.

"The investigation demonstrates that the internet operation targeting parliament is a part of a larger campaign at the national and international level that has been underway since 2019," the security service added.

The Russian authorities have repeatedly refuted their alleged involvement in cyberattacks. They also recall that Moscow has offered the West to launch a cybersecurity dialogue, but has so far got refused.

