Norway's Special Services Believe Russian, Chinese Intelligence Remains Security Threat

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 09:05 PM

The Norwegian Police Security Service (PST) believes that the intelligence activities of Russia and China remain one the greatest threats to the country's security, PST chief Nils Andreas Stensones said on Monday while presenting an annual report with forecast for 2021.

"In terms of intelligence, Russia and China will remain the greatest threat," Stensones said, as quoted by NRK broadcaster

According to the PST report, in 2021, Russian and Chinese intelligence operations conducted on the internet will account for the largest part of their activities in Norway. The reports also mention last year's hacker attack on the Norwegian parliament.

In December, the PST said that Russia-linked hacker groups were likely to have been behind the August 2020 cyberattack on the Norwegian parliament. At the same time, the investigation failed to collect sufficient evidence.

Western countries have repeatedly accused Russia of interfering in internal affairs and conducting cyberattacks. Russia has denied all accusations, saying that Western countries did not present any evidence. Moscow has repeatedly stated that it is ready for a dialogue on cybersecurity.

Among other threats to national security, the PST noted a possibility of mass riots triggered by pandemic-related lockdown measures and a threat of terrorist attacks.

