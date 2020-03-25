UrduPoint.com
Norway's Unemployment Surpasses 10% Amid COVID-19 Outbreak - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 01:50 AM

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) Unemployment in Norway has exceeded 10 percent due to companies removing their employees from the official staff, local media reported on Tuesday.

According to NRK broadcaster, citing the data from the Norwegian Labour and Welfare Administration (NAV), 291,000 people, 10.

4 percent of all of Norway's workforce, were registered as jobless on Tuesday.

Sigrun Vageng, the head of the NAV, called it the highest level of unemployment in the country since the Second World War.

Earlier in the day the country's government announced extending the restrictions introduced to stop the spread of COVID-19 until April 13.

