Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Norway's Karsten Warholm secured a third successive European 400m hurdles title in Rome on Tuesday.

Warholm, the Olympic champion and a three-time world gold medallist, timed a championship record of 46.98 seconds for the victory.

Italian Alessandro Sibilio took silver in 47.50sec and Sweden's Carl Bengtstrom bronze in 47.94, both national records.

Warholm, who previously won European titles in Berlin in 2018 and Munich in 2022, is known for his kamikaze starts and there was no deviation from the script at the Stadio Olimpico.

The Norwegian, in lane eight, hared out of his starting blocks and was already past Bengtstrom, on his outside, by the second of the 10 hurdles.

He motored away down the far straight before crushing the bend into the home stretch.

Running in new spikes in a bid to improve his final 200 metres, Warholm looked to tire coming into the line, but victory was never in doubt.

Sibilio ran a fantastic race on Warholm's shoulder, while Bengtstrom did well to recover from being overtaken by the Norwegian so early on.