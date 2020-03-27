UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Norway's Wealth Fund Has Lost $125bn This Year: Directors

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 12:06 AM

Norway's wealth fund has lost $125bn this year: directors

Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's biggest, has lost 1.33 trillion kroner ($125 billion) since the start of 2020 as markets collapse under the COVID-19 pandemic, its management said Thursday

Oslo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ):Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's biggest, has lost 1.33 trillion kroner ($125 billion) since the start of 2020 as markets collapse under the COVID-19 pandemic, its management said Thursday.

As of March 25, the fund was valued at 10.1 trillion kroner ($949 billion) after registering a negative return of 16 percent since January. Its share portfolio, which accounts for about two-thirds of its holdings, reported a 23-percent drop.

"It's a strange time for society, it's a strange time for the economy, and it's also a strange time for global financial markets," the outgoing head of the fund, Yngve Slyngstad, told reporters.

The decline does not totally wipe out last year's gain of 1.69 trillion kroner, he said, while warning that other "major fluctuations" could be expected in the weeks to come.

Slyngstad also noted vast differences between sectors, with oil stocks shedding 45 percent and the tech sector losing 14 percent.

Bonds and real estate, which make up the rest of the fund's portfolio, have posted flat returns since the start of the year.

Norway's central bank, which oversees the fund, announced Slyngstad's successor on Thursday. Nicolai Tangen, an investor born in 1966 who founded the private investment fund AKO Capital, is to take over in September.

Norway's oil revenues are placed in the sovereign wealth fund -- commonly referred to as the "oil fund" but formally known as the Government Pension Fund Global -- which Oslo then taps to balance its budget.

It is one of the biggest investors in the world, with holdings in more than 9,200 companies, or 1.5 percent of global market capitalisation.

Related Topics

World Budget Oil Bank Oslo January March September Stocks 2020 Market Government Share Billion

Recent Stories

Hammad claims shrinking imports, exports for fight ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan offers to host SAARC health ministers' co ..

2 minutes ago

UAE participates in virtual G20 Leaders Summit

41 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen calls on OIC Member States to unite a ..

58 minutes ago

OIC Strongly Condemns Suicide Attack on a Sikh Pla ..

58 minutes ago

Foreign exchange reserves stand at $18,105.1 milli ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.