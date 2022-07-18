UrduPoint.com

Norway's Yara Pledges $20Mln Worth Of Fertilizer To Help 100,000 African Farmers - USAID

Published July 18, 2022

Norwegian chemical giant Yara International pledged $20 million worth of fertilizer to support 100,000 farmers in Africa, US Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Samantha Power said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) Norwegian chemical giant Yara International pledged $20 million worth of fertilizer to support 100,000 farmers in Africa, US Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Samantha Power said on Monday.

"We are also working with fertilizer companies to increase distribution in Africa. Today, I am pleased to announce that Yara, one of the world's largest fertilizer companies, has offered to provide $20 million of free fertilizer that USAID will then help distribute... to support 100,000 farmers," Power said during an event organized by the Center for Strategic and International Studies. "And we need other fertilizer companies benefiting from high prices to join them.

"

Power also announced that the United States will provide $1.2 billion in funding that will be dispatched to meet the immediate needs faced by the people of Somalia, Kenya, and Ethiopia.

During the G7 summit in June, US President Joe Biden pledged $2.76 billion in US government assistance to protect the world's most vulnerable populations from the escalating global food security crisis, according to USAID. Biden also announced $760 million in additional funding to combat the effects of high food, fuel, and fertilizer prices in those countries that need it most, $90 million of which will be spent in Kenya, Ethiopia, and Somalia.

