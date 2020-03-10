UrduPoint.com
Norwegian Air Cancels 3,000 Flights March-June Over Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 06:35 PM

Norwegian Air cancels 3,000 flights March-June over coronavirus

Low-cost airline Norwegian Air Shuttle said Tuesday it would cancel "approximately 3,000 flights" mid-March to mid-June representing 15 percent of the airline's capacity for the period as the coronavirus outbreak hits travel

Oslo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Low-cost airline Norwegian Air Shuttle said Tuesday it would cancel "approximately 3,000 flights" mid-March to mid-June representing 15 percent of the airline's capacity for the period as the coronavirus outbreak hits travel.

"The past week, Norwegian has experienced reduced demand on future bookings. The company will cancel about 3,000 flights to meet the change in demand. The cancellations represent approximately 15 percent of the total capacity for the period mid-March to mid-June," the company said in a statement, adding that the cancellations would affect the airline's entire network.

