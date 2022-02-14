UrduPoint.com

Norwegian Air Carrier Suspends Flights In Ukrainian Airspace

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2022 | 07:24 PM

Norwegian Air Carrier Suspends Flights in Ukrainian Airspace

Norwegian Air Lines said on Monday that it has decided to avoid flying over Ukraine owing to security concerns

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) Norwegian Air Lines said on Monday that it has decided to avoid flying over Ukraine owing to security concerns.

"We have made this decision based on a comprehensive safety assessment. We have therefore decided not to fly over Ukraine until further notice," the company's communications chief Esben Tuman told the TV2 broadcaster.

The carrier's decision follows the cancellation of Ukraine-bound flights by the Dutch airline KLM. A KLM spokesperson told Sputnik that they are monitoring the situation daily, but have not decided when flights to Kiev will resume.

On Sunday, Ukrainian airline SkyUp said that international insurance firms have halted aircraft insurance when flying over the country due to combat-linked risks. In this regard, lessors urged Ukrainian carriers to return all aircraft to the European Union. According to the Ukrainian Ministry of Infrastructure, national airspace remains open as the government is preparing to adopt safety measures for air carriers.

