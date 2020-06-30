UrduPoint.com
Norwegian Air Scraps 97 Boeing Orders, Claims Compensation For Aircraft Grounding -Reports

Tue 30th June 2020 | 12:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) Norwegian Air low-cost airline has canceled an order for 97 Boeing aircraft and is demanding compensation from the US manufacturer for the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX and issues with the Boeing 787 engine, media reported.

The announcement came after the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Monday that Boeing began conducting certification flights to evaluate upgrades to the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft's automated flight control system, which was blamed for two deadly crashes that forced regulators to ground the plane.

According to the FlightGlobal news portal, the carrier said late on Monday that it canceled the order for 92 Boeing 737 Max and five Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, and scrapped GoldCare service agreements.

In addition, the airline filed a lawsuit seeking the return of predelivery payments related to the aircraft in question and compensation for the company's financial losses related to the grounding and engine issues, the portal said.

Boeing 737 MAX jets were grounded in the US and many countries across the world following two deadly crashes in the space of five months.

In March 2019, an Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX crashed, killing all 157 people on board. A further 189 people died after a 737 MAX jet belonging to Indonesia's Lion Air crashed in October 2018.

The Joint Authorities Technical Review, which was commissioned by the FAA, concluded this past October that there were major shortcomings during the initial certification process of the jet. In particular, investigators found that the MCAS anti-stall system, which is believed to be a major cause of the two crashes, was not evaluated fully.

A total of 387 Boeing 737 MAX jets had been delivered at the time the aircraft was grounded by regulators.

Boeing's 787 Dreamliner, meanwhile, has been plagued with engine problems for several years and, therefore, was grounded worldwide last March. In late January, the EU Aviation Safety Agency demanded in an airworthiness directive that operator de-pair certain Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines on the Boeing 787 over fears that the engines could suffer a dual power surge leading to a dual in-flight shutdown.

