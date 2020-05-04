Norwegian Air Shuttle shareholders approve rescue plan

(@FahadShabbir)

The shareholders of Norwegian Air Shuttle on Monday adopted a rescue plan allowing the low-cost company to obtain public guarantees and continue to operate as the airline industry struggles under the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Norwegian media reported

Oslo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :The shareholders of Norwegian Air Shuttle on Monday adopted a rescue plan allowing the low-cost company to obtain public guarantees and continue to operate as the airline industry struggles under the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Norwegian media reported.

The rescue plan includes the conversion of around 10 billion Norwegian kroner ($961 million or 880 million Euros) of debt held by bondholders and leasing companies into equity. It will be followed a capital increase of between 300 and 400 million kroner.