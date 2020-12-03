UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Norwegian Air Shuttle Unveils Rescue Plan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 seconds ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 08:51 PM

Norwegian Air Shuttle unveils rescue plan

Embattled low-cost carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle on Thursday unveiled the details of its restructuring plan aimed at rescuing it from bankruptcy

Oslo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Embattled low-cost carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle on Thursday unveiled the details of its restructuring plan aimed at rescuing it from bankruptcy.

Among the measures are a downsizing of its fleet, debt conversion and a rights issue of up to four billion kroner ($453 million, 374.5 million Euros).

Norwegian, Europe's third-biggest low-cost airline, has called an extraordinary general assembly for December 17 to seek shareholders' approval for the measures.

"We're in a difficult situation, but we are hard at work on a plan that will protect the interests of clients, employees, creditors as well as the company's shareholders," Norwegian chief executive Jacob Schram said in a statement.

In the red since 2017, Norwegian has, like its rivals, been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, which has paralysed air traffic worldwide.

The company, which employed 10,000 people and had 140 aircraft in service at the start of the year, now has just 600 employees still at work and six aircraft still flying.

The company has been struggling since long before the pandemic.

An ambitious expansion programme saddled it with a mountain of debt -- 48.5 billion kroner at the end of September.

The company has filed for bankruptcy protection in Ireland for two of its main subsidiaries in a bid to shield itself from creditors. A hearing is due on Monday, according to media reports.

The airline suffered a devastating blow on November 9 when the Norwegian government refused to give it more cash after granting the company guarantees of three billion kroner (277 million euros) earlier this year.

It is now trying to survive long enough for the mass rollout of Covid-19 vaccines to take effect, which could reboot global air traffic, and perhaps get more help from the government, which could agree to dig into its pockets in January amid pressure from the opposition.

Norwegian's share price, which has lost 99 percent of its value since the beginning of 2020, was up nearly 12 percent on Thursday's news on the Oslo exchange at midday.

NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE

Related Topics

Assembly Hearing Exchange Europe Company Traffic Oslo Price Ireland January September November December 2017 2020 Media From Government Share Billion Million Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shamma bint Mohammed launches ‘New Home’ initi ..

6 minutes ago

Floods kill nine in southern Thailand

13 seconds ago

Work underway to resolve issue of educational boar ..

15 seconds ago

Anti Corruption Department recovers 945 Kanal from ..

17 seconds ago

Superintendent inspects Attock, Kundian railway se ..

20 seconds ago

Covid-19 SOPs compliance week to start from Saturd ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.