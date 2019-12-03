Norwegian Ambassador Says Russia Stopped Disrupting GPS Navigation During NATO Drills

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) Norwegian Ambassador to Russia Rune Resaland said on Tuesday that Russia had abandoned its practice of interfering in the work of GPS navigation systems, something that allegedly happened during last year's NATO drills.

Between late October and early November of last year, NATO's Trident Juncture military drills, held in several northern European countries, including Norway and Finland, were overshadowed by several incidents in which pilots reported losing GPS signals. The Norwegian Defense Ministry blamed Russia for the disruption, and Finland followed suit. Moscow has denied the allegations.

"Norway was very concerned over GPS disruptions coming from the Russian side, which had a negative impact on Norwegian civil aircraft and hindered the activities of emergency services. We have repeatedly raised this issue during our contacts with the Russian side, and now we are pleased to note that this practice seems to have stopped," Resaland said during his meeting with Konstantin Kosachev, the head of the Russian upper house's Foreign Affairs Committee.

At the same time, the ambassador noted that Oslo attached great importance to transparency and openness, adding that it did not see the same from Moscow.