Norwegian Ambassador To US Says Oslo Serious About Survival Of Arctic Council

Norway is serious about the survival of the Arctic Council following the suspension of activities due to Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Norwegian Ambassador to the United States Anniken Krutnes said on Tuesday

"On the cooperation side, things have become a bit more difficult, to say it mildly. The activities of the Arctic Council were suspended last year after Russia's invasion of Ukraine," Krutnes said during a Wilson Center event. "From Norway's side, we are serious in making the Arctic Council survive this process."

Norway is scheduled to take over the Arctic Council chairship from Russia in May. Norway's first priority will be an orderly transition from a Russian to a Norwegian chairship, Krutnes said.

Norway believes the Arctic Council is the most important forum for cooperation in the region and needs to continue to exist, Krutnes said.

The situation in Ukraine has caused trust issues in the Arctic region, Krutnes added.

The work of the Arctic Council should not be interrupted by the situation in Ukraine, US Senator for Alaska Lisa Murkowski said last month. However, countries cannot simply resume cooperation with Russia in light of the conflict, Murkowski also said.

Last week, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Nikolai Korchunov told Sputnik that Moscow is alarmed by reports of the US preparing for conflicts with both Russia and China in the Arctic.

