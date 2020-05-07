Norwegian Charity Launches Fundraiser for Coronavirus-Affected Refugees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Norwegian Refugee Council launched a UN-coordinated campaign on Thursday to raise funds for frontline aid agencies helping refugees

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The Norwegian Refugee Council launched a UN-coordinated campaign on Thursday to raise funds for frontline aid agencies helping refugees.

The effort is part of the UN's updated COVID-19 Global Humanitarian Response Plan and aims to directly help field workers assisting millions of displaced people on the ground.

"The Norwegian Refugee Council launched our own Covid-19 appeal today, calling for US$100 million to implement aid programs and protect 4.5 million people from the pandemic," the charity said.

The Oslo-based organization said its 15,000 field workers were still waiting for better tools to help refugees, who are stuck in overcrowded facilities and are told to wash hands without soap or water.

"Donors using centralized and indirect funding mechanisms should also fund organizations on the ground directly. That is the fastest way to get help to those that already have their lives devastated by the effects of the pandemic," it said.

The United Nations hopes to collect $6.7 billion in funding for its humanitarian projects. Its health agency, the WHO, estimates that more than 3.6 million people have been infected with the new coronavirus worldwide and more than 250,000 have died.