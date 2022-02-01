UrduPoint.com

Norwegian Court Rejects Breivik's Parole Request - Reports

February 01, 2022

A Norwegian district court in the Telemark province has rejected a parole application of terrorist Anders Breivik, the NRK broadcaster reported on Tuesday

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) A Norwegian district court in the Telemark province has rejected a parole application of terrorist Anders Breivik, the NRK broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

According to NRK, the court decision was unanimous.

>