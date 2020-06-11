UrduPoint.com
Norwegian Court Sentences 2019 Oslo Mosque Attacker To 21 Years In Prison - Reports

A Norwegian court has sentenced Philip Manshaus to a 21-year sentence on charges of terrorism and homicide for the 2019 murder of his adoptive sister and an attack on a mosque in Oslo, the NKR broadcaster reported on Thursday

The sentence is the maximum allowed in Norway but the judiciary has the option of extending the sentence by a five-year period if the prisoner is deemed to be a danger to society.

According to other news reports, during the court hearing, Manshaus went into an anti-Semitic and homophobic tirade and stated he only regretted not having done more damage.

On August 10, 2019, Manshaus killed his 17-year-old adoptive sister, who is ethnically Chinese, on racial grounds, before arming himself with a hunting rifle and a pistol and attacking a mosque, where he opened fire but was quickly subdued.

His defense attempted to claim that he was mentally unwell and pushed for mandatory psychiatric care.

Manshaus hearkens back to Anders Breivik, who in 2011 perpetrated the worst terrorist attack in Norway's history when he killed 77 people to bring attention to his views on European racial purity that he believes is being assaulted by migrant Muslims and other outside threats.

