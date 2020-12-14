Norwegian Cruise Company Hurtigruten Hit by Massive Cyberattack - Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) The Norwegian cruise company Hurtigruten has been subjected to a serious cyberattack that cripples its operations, Ole-Marius Moe-Helgesen, the company's spokesman said on Monday.

"Hurtigruten has undergone a serious cyberattack. A number of systems have failed. The cyberattack seems to have affected the operation of the entire global IT infrastructure," Moe-Helgesen, who is in charge of the IT sector, said as broadcast by NRK.

The spokesman explained that now the company's specialists are trying to minimize the adverse consequences of the attacks.

The company's website is down, corporate e-mail boxes are unavailable.

Moe-Helgesen added that the virus, known as a ransomware attack, exfiltrates sensitive data from the victim, blocks access to the computer system or prevents reading the data recorded in it, and then threatens to publish the victim's data unless a ransom is paid.

The company said it has informed the authorities about the incident.