UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Norwegian Cruise Line Executive Suspended After Virus Outbreak

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 10:33 PM

Norwegian cruise line executive suspended after virus outbreak

Norwegian cruise line Hurtigruten said Friday it had asked a top executive to step aside, after a coronavirus outbreak on one of its ships led to suspended operations and a police investigation

Oslo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Norwegian cruise line Hurtigruten said Friday it had asked a top executive to step aside, after a coronavirus outbreak on one of its ships led to suspended operations and a police investigation.

The Arctic cruise operator has been in hot water after an outbreak of COVID-19 was recorded on the MS Roald Amundsen.

"On the initiative of Hurtigruten, Bent Martini is temporarily stepping down from the positions as chairman of the board and as managing director," CEO of Hurtigruten, Daniel Skjeldam said in a statement.

"Temporarily, he will also step down from Hurtigruten's management," Skjeldam added.

Hurtigruten said it had hired a law firm and an independent auditor "to conduct a full investigation of the incident".

On Monday, Norwegian police confirmed they had opened an investigation into the matter.

As of Friday 62 people -- 41 among the largely Filipino crew and 21 passengers -- have tested positive after two July cruises between mainland Norway and the Svalbard archipelago in the Arctic circle.

Martini told Norwegian media that he was on board the MS Roald Amundsen, on holiday with his family, when it docked in Tromso in northern Norway last Friday.

However, he did not comment on whether he was aware of the outbreak while on board.

The operator has suspended all cruises, apart from its coastal ferries, after a preliminary investigation had shown failures in several "internal procedures".

The company was also attacked for being slow to inform the 386 passengers who had travelled on the Amundsen after the first case was confirmed.

Hurtigruten was one of the first players to resume its activities in a cruise sector heavily affected by the pandemic.

Related Topics

Police Water Norway Company Circle July Family Media All From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kuwait reports 682 new COVID-19 cases

51 minutes ago

International community needs to step up, help Leb ..

1 hour ago

Ineos and Jumbo exchange fire at Tour de l'Ain

2 minutes ago

Shopkeepers fined for profiteering

2 minutes ago

Vice Chairman PTI Sports & Culture demands of voti ..

2 minutes ago

Local government fails to clean city: PTI Leader

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.