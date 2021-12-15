Norwegian Data Protection Agency Fines Dating App Grindr $7.16Mln for Selling User Data

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi 19 seconds ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 10:17 PM

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) Norway's data protection authority on Wednesday imposed a 65 million krone ($7.16 million) fine on the dating app Grindr for violating privacy requirements.

In 2020, Norway's consumer rights agency filed a complaint against the location-based social networking app claiming it was illegally sharing personal information with third parties for marketing purposes. The data protection authority confirmed that the app had disclosed user data for targeted advertising without a legal basis.

"The Norwegian Data Protection Authority has imposed an administrative fine of NOK 65,000,000 - approximately 6.

5 million - for not complying with the GDPR (the General Data Protection Regulation) rules on consent," the agency said in a statement.

Grindr, which is a dating app for gay and bisexual men, shared its users' GPS location, IP address, advertising ID, age, gender and sexual orientation, according to the statement.

The agency believes that thousands of users have been affected and may be at risk of being identified after third parties gained access to their profile data.

