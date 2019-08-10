Norwegian Defense Chief Admits Interest in Patrolling Persian Gulf

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2019) Norwegian Defense Minister Frank Bakke-Jensen said, in an interview with a local daily out Friday, that his country was talking to allies about a possible naval mission in the Persian Gulf.

"We are in the information gathering phase.

We are talking to our allies and other countries, but we do not yet know what form the operation could possibly take," he was quoted as saying to the Norwegian tabloid VG.

He said that Norway attended the July 31 conference in Bahrain on maritime security in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz. The daily said that US, UK, Swedish and Danish representatives were also present.

The United States has been trying to build a coalition to secure shipping in the strait, through which a third of all seaborne oil passes, after several attack on oil tankers and the capture of a UK commercial ship by Iran.