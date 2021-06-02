UrduPoint.com
Norwegian Delegation Arrives In Venezuela For Dialogue Between Opposition, Gov't - Maduro

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) Norway's delegation has arrived in Venezuela again to establish a dialogue between the opposition and the authorities, President Nicolas Maduro said.

"I want a dialogue... I confirm, as [National Assembly President] Jorge Rodriguez did it yesterday in front of the Norwegian delegation, which is in Venezuela," Maduro said.

"On my behalf, he confirmed our topics that are on the negotiating table," he said.

Norway previously mediated negotiations between the Venezuelan government and the opposition, and several meetings took place.

