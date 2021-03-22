Norwegian Drug Regulator Reports 2 More Deaths After Vaccination With AstraZeneca Shots

Two more people died in Norway after receiving the AstraZeneca/Oxford coronavirus vaccine, the Norwegian Medicines Agency said on Monday

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) Two more people died in Norway after receiving the AstraZeneca/Oxford coronavirus vaccine, the Norwegian Medicines Agency said on Monday.

Over the recent weeks, a number of countries, including Norway, have temporarily halted the use of the vaccine developed by the UK-Swedish pharmaceutical company following reports on isolated cases of post-inoculation side effects, such as thrombosis, allegedly leading to the vaccinees' deaths.

"We have earlier reported that five patients were hospitalized after being inoculated with the AstraZeneca vaccine. They had a combination of thrombosis, hemorrhage and low platelet count. One of them died at the beginning of the [previous] week, now, it became known about two new deaths," the agency said in a statement.

The drug regulator added it could not be excluded that the new fatalities might be related to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The European Medicines Agency said last week the AstraZeneca shot did not increase the overall risk of patients developing blood clots, although it did not rule out a link to very rare cases of clots associated with a low count of platelets. In the wake of the regulator giving the green light to the vaccine, various European countries started resuming the use of the vaccine. However, several countries, including Norway decided to not lift the suspension.

Meanwhile, AstraZeneca announced on Monday that an independent commission identified no increased risk of thrombosis among participants of the trial who received its coronavirus vaccine.