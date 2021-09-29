Norwegian Equinor, Russian Rosneft to Cooperate on Development of Low-Carbon Technologies

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) Russian Rosneft and Norwegian Equinor energy companies are teaming up to develop low-carbon technologies and reduce the carbon footprint from joint projects, the Norwegian company said on Wednesday.

"On 28 September 2021, Equinor and Rosneft signed an agreement on collaboration in carbon management. The agreement builds on the two companies' strategic partnership in Russia. Drawing on this longstanding cooperation and aiming to support the goals of the Paris Agreement, Equinor and Rosneft will join forces to develop low carbon solutions and reduce the carbon footprint from joint projects," Equinor stated on its official website.

The purpose of the agreement is to identify low carbon solutions in the companies' umbrella projects and to launch joint activities in the area of sustainable development in accordance with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Equinor and Rosneft also plan to discuss potential cooperation based on the use of renewable energy, carbon capture, utilization and storage.

Norwegian oil and gas company Equinor have been present in Russia for over 30 years. During this time, it has established strong relationships with various Russian energy companies. In 2012, Equinor (then Statoil) initiated strategic cooperation with Rosneft. Bilateral collaboration covers several joint projects, including the North Komsomolskoye pilot project for viscous oil development in West Siberia, a pilot project for the development of Domanik limestone formation in the Samara region and offshore exploration.