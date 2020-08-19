Norwegian Espionage Suspect Works for Company Linked to Nord Stream 2 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The Norwegian national who was arrested in Oslo on espionage suspicions is a staffer of the DNV GL company, which is in charge of subsea pipelines certification, including as part of the Nord Stream 2 project, sectorial outlet Upstream reported on Wednesday, citing a comment by DNV GL.

On August 15, the Norwegian police arrested a 50-year-old Norwegian male, accused of providing secret information to a foreign country that "could harm Norway's fundamental interests.

" He allegedly met with a Russian intelligence officer. The arrested Norwegian can face up to 15 years in prison.

The DNV GL confirmed to Upstream that the arrested person was a DNV Gl staffer. The company said that he had no access to classified information and did not work on any project related to defense.

According to Norwegian newspaper Dagbladet, the Russian intelligence officer has diplomatic immunity and cannot be brought to responsibility on the Norwegian territory.