UrduPoint.com

Norwegian Experts Fabricated Data On Radioactive Contamination In Kiev Region - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2023 | 08:01 PM

Norwegian Experts Fabricated Data on Radioactive Contamination in Kiev Region - Moscow

Norwegian specialists along with the special services of Ukraine fabricated protocols on radioactive contamination in the Kiev region, Russia's Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) Norwegian specialists along with the special services of Ukraine fabricated protocols on radioactive contamination in the Kiev region, Russia's Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response said on Tuesday.

"Currently, Norwegian experts have conducted a 'survey' of the terrain in the areas adjacent to the Kiev-Pripyat highway, as well as in the settlements of Bucha, Hostomel and Irpin, where fabricated protocols were drawn up together with representatives of the Ukrainian special services on the alleged presence of 'radioactive contamination' of these territories," the statement said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Kiev

Recent Stories

COP28 President Designate highlights need to shift ..

COP28 President Designate highlights need to shift from incremental steps to tra ..

3 minutes ago
 flydubai launches daily flights to Mogadishu from ..

Flydubai launches daily flights to Mogadishu from 9 March

4 minutes ago
 42 Arab and foreign countries to participate in 20 ..

42 Arab and foreign countries to participate in 20th session of Sharjah Heritage ..

4 minutes ago
 SCCI hosts scientific symposium on Metaverse

SCCI hosts scientific symposium on Metaverse

4 minutes ago
 Karachi Kings win toss, decide to bowl first again ..

Karachi Kings win toss, decide to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi

16 minutes ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns appeal aga ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns appeal against Swati's bail

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.