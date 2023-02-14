Norwegian Experts Fabricated Data on Radioactive Contamination in Kiev Region - Moscow

Norwegian specialists along with the special services of Ukraine fabricated protocols on radioactive contamination in the Kiev region, Russia's Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) Norwegian specialists along with the special services of Ukraine fabricated protocols on radioactive contamination in the Kiev region, Russia's Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response said on Tuesday.

"Currently, Norwegian experts have conducted a 'survey' of the terrain in the areas adjacent to the Kiev-Pripyat highway, as well as in the settlements of Bucha, Hostomel and Irpin, where fabricated protocols were drawn up together with representatives of the Ukrainian special services on the alleged presence of 'radioactive contamination' of these territories," the statement said.