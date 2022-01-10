UrduPoint.com

Norwegian Firm To Cease Import Of Belarus Potash Amid Sanctions, Supply Chain Disruptions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2022 | 07:56 PM

Norwegian fertilizer company Yara International is expected to halt potash import from Belaruskali due to supply chain difficulties, which arose from the sanctions imposed on Belarus last summer, Yara stated on Monday

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) Norwegian fertilizer company Yara International is expected to halt potash import from Belaruskali due to supply chain difficulties, which arose from the sanctions imposed on Belarus last summer, Yara stated on Monday.

"Yara initiates Belarus sourcing wind-down due to effects of sanctions on supply chain," Yara said.

Belarusian potash is a key ingredient for the production of mineral fertilizers used in food production, according to Yara.

"Although Yara's sourcing from Belarus is in full compliance with applicable sanctions, other parts of the supply chain are withdrawing essential services required to enable potash exports from Belarus, as a result of which Yara has initiated a wind-down in sourcing activities," the company added.

Yara plans to fully wind down the potash import from Belaruskali by April 1, 2022.

The US imposed sanctions on Belaruskali earlier this year. Contractors were obliged to stop operations with Belaruskali by December 8, 2021. Despite US sanctions, the Lithuanian Railways resumed the transit of potash, thus, sparking a scandal in the Baltic country. The controversy prompted Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis and Transport Minister Marius Skuodis to announce their intention to step down, which the prime minister later rejected. Eventually, the head of Lithuanian Railways, Mantas Bartuska stepped down.

