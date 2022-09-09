Norwegian Foreign Minister Meets With Top Officials of ASEAN to Discuss Cooperation

Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt met on Friday via videoconference with Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn and ASEAN Deputy Secretary-General Michael Tene to discuss cooperation, as well as the situation in Myanmar and other issues, the ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt met on Friday via videoconference with Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn and ASEAN Deputy Secretary-General Michael Tene to discuss cooperation, as well as the situation in Myanmar and other issues, the ministry said.

"FM Anniken Huitfeldt participated in Trilateral Meeting with FM Prak Sokhonn and DSG Michael Tene today. Norway confirmed strong partnership with ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations)," the ministry said on Twitter.

The parties discussed the situation in Myanmar, as well as climate and energy.

In 2021, the Myanmar military seized power using a constitutional mechanism of transferring power in an emergency situation.

The military arrested government officials, accusing them of rigging the general election, and later appointed a new administration. The military's actions spurred major civil unrest, which has resulted in over 1,600 casualties, with over 12,000 people arrested and 500,000 internally displaced.

ASEAN is a political and economic union, which was founded in 1967. The organization comprises 10 Southeast Asian countries Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, and Vietnam.