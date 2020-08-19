Norwegian Foreign Ministry Confirms Russian Diplomat Declared Persona Non Grata

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Norway has declared a Russian diplomat persona non grata and expects him to leave by the end of the week, the country's Foreign Ministry confirmed to Sputnik on Wednesday.

According to the ministry's press service, Russian Ambassador to Norway Teimuraz Ramishvili has been informed about this decision.

The NRK broadcaster has reported citing Norwegian Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Trude Maaseide that Oslo was planning to expel a Russian diplomat that was believed to have contacts with an alleged Norwegian spy.