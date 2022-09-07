Norwegian Foreign Ministry Says Consul Using Hate Speech Against Russians Quit

Norwegian consular officer Elisabeth Ellingsen, who sparked a diplomatic scandal due to a hate speech incident at a Murmansk hotel, no longer works at the Norwegian Foreign Ministry, the Kingdom's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

The diplomat filed in April 2022 a petition for retirement from the end of August, the representative of the Norwegian Foreign Ministry Tuva Bogsnes was quoted by Norwegian Dagbladet newspaper as saying.

As planned, she retired on September 1, Bogsnes added.

In July, a video was posted online showing Ellingsen making a scene at a hotel in Russia's Murmansk, swearing at hotel personnel, saying that she hates Russians.

On August 4, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned Norwegian Ambassador Rune Resaland over unacceptable behavior of Ellingsen and informed that the diplomat cannot remain in the country. Murmansk Governor Andrei Chibis said that his administration would do everything to make sure that Ellingsen would never set foot on the Russian soil. The Norwegian Foreign Ministry expressed regret over its diplomat's behavior.