UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Norwegian Fumbles Bid To Ski Round Quarantine

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 09:46 PM

Norwegian fumbles bid to ski round quarantine

A Norwegian who tried to ski around his country's virus quarantine system by skiing back from Sweden had to be rescued after bad weather thwarted his expedition, emergency services said Monday

Oslo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :A Norwegian who tried to ski around his country's virus quarantine system by skiing back from Sweden had to be rescued after bad weather thwarted his expedition, emergency services said Monday.

"He wanted to return to Norway to get hold of some documents, and then go back into Sweden, where he has a construction project on the go," Trond Helge Ronning of rescue group Norske Folkehjelp told AFP.

"But to avoid the quarantine he decided to cross the border over the mountains," said Ronning from Tydal, a village near the border with Sweden.

In all, it would have been a 40-kilometre (25-mile) journey over difficult terrain, he said. But the adventurer, who is in his 50s, ran into bad weather after 25 kilometres of his trek Saturday.

A local reindeer breeder rescued him, handing him over to two fishermen at a nearby lake, who looked after him until the rescue services arrived, said Ronning.

"He was soaked through and he was cold," as well as being annoyed and unapologetic, said the rescue worker.

The rescue services took care of him -- before handing him over to police for having violated the coronavirus quarantine rules.

Local police told AFP that the man should have got a negative Covid test to present to the authorities before making the crossing -- and then spent 10 days in quarantine in a hotel.

"That's valid even for a Norwegian citizen," said a senior police official in the Trondelag district.

The man will now have to sit out his hotel quarantine before interviewed by officers.

Related Topics

Weather Police Norway Hotel Man Sweden Border All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Number of corona patient continue to swell in Pesh ..

5 minutes ago

Third Peru presidential candidate contracts Covid- ..

5 minutes ago

ADC directs steps to ensure provision of cheap, qu ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan attaches great importance to relations wi ..

5 minutes ago

Top US court sides with Google over Oracle in key ..

9 minutes ago

KP Governor condemns assassination of ATC Judge

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.